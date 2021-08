TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking the community to help them find a 16-month-old boy.

The baby’s name is Jesus Manuel Betancourt-Acevedo. The child is believed to be with his mother Norma Avecedo-Pena and an unidentified man believed to be of Hispanic descent. The couple is believed to be driving in a dark-colored Ford Expedition.

Topeka police ask anyone with information to call dispatch at (785) 368-9200.