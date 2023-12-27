TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.

At 2:11 a.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop in the 2500 block of Southwest 6th Street. The robbery is still being investigated.

A TPD spokesman said police are looking for a black male approximately 6 foot tall with a muscular build. The spokesman said dropped clothing had been found near the area of the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.