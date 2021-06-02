Topeka police looking for man suspected in woman’s killing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man who may have been involved in a woman’s shooting death over the weekend, the department said Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Department asked anyone who has seen Kajun D. Brock, 31, to call 911 immediately, and also asked them to avoid trying to stop him themselves.

TPD identified Brock as a person of interest in the Saturday killing of 32-year-old Topekan Shakeita Young. When officers arrived in the 1800 block of NE Burgess Ct. on reports of a shooting, they found her dead with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Brock has ties to Topeka and Wichita, according to police. Anyone wants to report past sightings of him can email telltpd@topeka.org, or leave an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.