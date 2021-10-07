Topeka police looking for man who attacked teen with knife

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man who attacked a girl with a knife in downtown Topeka.

The man threw a backpack at the girl, who is a minor, and then robbed her of her cellphone, security video from Harrison Family Motors shows. It happened Tuesday near the 2500 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.

When KSNT News showed the video to the Topeka Police Department and asked for more information, TPD posted screenshots from the video and asked the public for help finding him. It did confirm a detective began looking into the situation after the girl made a report with her parents two days ago.