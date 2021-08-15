Topeka Police looking for man who robbed Kwik Shop overnight

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Kwik shop at 102 SE 37th Street.

Officers responded to the gas station just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery.

The victim reported that a black man wearing a white hoodie, dark sweats, and a lime green face mask went into the store with a handgun.

According to police, he got away on foot with money.

This is an ongoing investigation; if you have any information that will help locate the suspect: call 785-368-9400, or email telltpd@topeka.org.