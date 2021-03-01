Topeka police looking for person of interest in gas station shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department identified a person of interest in a recent shooting at the city’s new Amoco gas station.

(KSNT Photo/Tianna Witmer)

Investigators said they are looking for Tabor S. Brown, 19, of Topeka, in relation to the Feb. 24 shooting in the 1300 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. Officers went around 9:40 p.m. that night to the Amoco gas station on reports of a shooting. Emergency crews took a man with gunshot wounds there to a local hospital, and police said the victim and shooter knew each other.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tabor S. Brown, 19 of Topeka. Brown is a person of interest in the February 24 shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of SW Gage Blvd. Anyone w/ info about Brown’s location, including past sightings is asked to call 368-9551. pic.twitter.com/g30cYUvz3e — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) March 1, 2021

TPD originally said it was looking for two suspects, one of which now includes Brown.