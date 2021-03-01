Topeka police looking for person of interest in gas station shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department identified a person of interest in a recent shooting at the city’s new Amoco gas station.
Investigators said they are looking for Tabor S. Brown, 19, of Topeka, in relation to the Feb. 24 shooting in the 1300 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. Officers went around 9:40 p.m. that night to the Amoco gas station on reports of a shooting. Emergency crews took a man with gunshot wounds there to a local hospital, and police said the victim and shooter knew each other.
TPD originally said it was looking for two suspects, one of which now includes Brown.