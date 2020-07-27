Topeka police looking for person of interest in July downtown Topeka shooting

Michael D. Shadoan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a July shooting investigation.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on July 16, officers went to the 600 block of Southwest Taylor Street on a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found Michael L. Brown, 55, of Topeka suffering from life-threatening injuries police believed to be related with the shooting.

Topeka police said the investigation indicated Michael D. Shadoan, 35, of Topeka is a person of interest in the shooting.

Police said if you see Shadoan, don’t attempt to apprehend him yourself and call 911 immediately. You can email telltpd@topeka.org or call (785) 368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (785) 234-0007 or you can make an anonymous tip online.

