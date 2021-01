TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Crime Stoppers wants to speak to an anonymous tipster who provided information about the December 31 homicide investigation of Jesus Noel Soto-Villareal.

After reviewing the tip, Crime Stoppers would like to speak to the tipster. Law enforcement believes the tipster may have important information about the case.

Crime Stoppers is asking the tipster to login to the secure website, communicate with them anonymously through the P3 Tips App or call them at 785-234-0007.