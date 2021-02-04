Topeka police looking for vehicle connected to shooting that hurt baby

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are asking for the community’s help Thursday to find a vehicle in relation to the ongoing investigation of a shooting that hurt a baby.

Officers believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon XL.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Southeast Sherman Avenue started coming in.

On their way to the scene, first responders found a family leaving the home with their injured baby near 6th and Golden Avenue. The baby was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived to 804 SE Sherman Ave., they found dozens of shell casings.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests. If you have any information, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.