Topeka police make arrest in Monday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A shooting suspect turned themselves in Monday evening after a disagreement with another person, leading to that person being shot, according to Topeka police.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Elias Martinez, after they turned themselves into law enforcement and was interviewed about the shooting. Martinez is being held at the Shawnee County Jail on charges of:
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal damage to property
- Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits
Medical personnel determined the victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries during the altercation, according to a news release.