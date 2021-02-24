Topeka police make arrest in Monday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A shooting suspect turned themselves in Monday evening after a disagreement with another person, leading to that person being shot, according to Topeka police.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Elias Martinez, after they turned themselves into law enforcement and was interviewed about the shooting. Martinez is being held at the Shawnee County Jail on charges of:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Medical personnel determined the victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries during the altercation, according to a news release.

