TOPEKA (KNST) – On Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) announced they are mourning the death of former Deputy Chief Walt Wywadis.

Wywadis served for the TPD for 32 years from 1981 until he retired in 2012. TPD Chief Brian Wheeles commended Wywadis’ service to the TPD and said he was a true law enforcement professional.

Wywadis was a veteran street officer and a mainstay in the K-9 program, according to Wheeles.

“He was an outstanding police detective who was relentless in his pursuit of justice for homicide victims’ families. He was a police commander who exemplified honor, commitment and dedication. A true leader. He was a mentor to a lot of people in the law enforcement community. And outside of it due to his many years of involvement with local youth sports -as a coach.” Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles

Wheeles said the TPD stands ready to support Wywadis’ family in their grief.