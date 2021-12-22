Topeka police move to find woman in connection with theft of ‘life-saving’ machine

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reaching out to the public using social media hoping to identify a woman in connection with the criminal use of a financial card investigation.

On Monday, Dec. 20th KSNT reporter Matthew Johnstone reported on the case of Tylynn Cross, 19, who had her car stolen in the Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. Cross was frustrated there had been little movement by the TPD to find her car.

When the car was stolen a $17,000 insulin pump was taken as well. Cross, a type 1 diabetic calls the pump a “life-saving machine.”

According to Tylynn’s mother, the vehicle stolen was a 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara. It has a South Dakota plate numbered 8D0010.

The same night her car was stolen, the Cross family noticed her debit card had been used at the Topeka Fat Shack, for three separate transactions. The family reached out to the owner, who supplied them with a video of who they believe to be the thief.

“She was wearing my jacket that I had given Tylynn, she was holding Tylynn’s keys with her long key chain, you could clearly see that she was holding Tylynn’s purse and had her debit card in her hand,” Tylynn’s Mother, Casey Cross said.

Because the debit card was used in Topeka, Lawrence Police referred the family to the Topeka Police Department.

KSNT reached out to the Topeka Police Department about the incident. They couldn’t say anything about the case specifically but told KSNT in general when a crime occurs between cities tying them both together with the different jurisdictions would take longer.