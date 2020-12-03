Topeka police nab robbery suspect after convenience store robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Wednesday evening robbery of a convenience store.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, officers from Topeka responded to the 2000 block of North Kansas Avenue for the report of an armed robbery.

According to police the suspect entered the store, showed a firearm, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses and security camera footage helped police identify 31-year-old Mason Mendoza.

Medoza was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Following an investigation Topeka Police also arrested Tina Shotwell, 48, as well.

Medoza was charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy.

Shotwell was charged with aggravated robbery, conspiracy, interference with a law enforcement officer, by falsely reporting a felony intending to obstruct, interference with a law enforcement officer, cancelling, altering or destroying evidence in a felony case, and a misdemeanor arrest warrant.