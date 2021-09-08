Topeka Police need help identifying vehicle, possible witness to accident

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Investigators with the Topeka Police Department are asking for help identifying a truck they believe will help solve an accident investigation.

The vehicle is believed to be a light-colored 2008 to 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab, short bed truck.

The accident occurred on Sept. 3 around 5:30 in the morning near SE 35th and SE Adams. Officers found a man who was hit by a car, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police were able to make contact with the driver of the car who was not injured.

The victim is being identified as Robert Stan William. The investigation shows William was hit by another car after the initial accident.

If you have any information about the driver of the truck, you’re asked to call TPD at (785) 368-9400. You can call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (785) 234-0007.