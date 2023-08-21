TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking the public if they have seen a man police are trying to location in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) posted on its Facebook page it is attempting to locate 43-year-old Kevin A. Chamberlain, of Topeka. Police are looking for Chamberlain in relation to an ongoing shooting investigation. The shooting took place at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 Topeka Blvd. on Aug. 18, 2023, according to the Facebook post.

Police say in the post, if you have information on the Chamberlain’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately and don’t attempt to make contact with him. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or online.