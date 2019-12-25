Topeka Police Officer arrested for DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer is in jail for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic incident at the 3000 block of SW Randolph on Tuesday at the department’s request.

Off-duty officer Jeremy P. Gallegos was arrested as a result of their investigation and placed into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Gallegos is now under administrative leave.

Topeka Police and the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office are investigating.

