Topeka Police officer attacked, not seriously hurt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer was attacked Thursday morning while responding to a call in the 200 block of SE 34th Street.

The officer, who was not seriously hurt, was investigating an unwanted subject call when an unknown person riding a bicycle approached him and began to attack him.

The officer was helped by a community member who stepped in to help.

We are incredibly grateful to this community member and thankful our officer was not seriously injured. Gretchen Spiker, Public Relations Specialist, Topeka Police Department

The incident is still under investigation.