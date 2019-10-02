Topeka Police officer receives award for compassion, leadership during standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Police officer was honored with the Champion of Character Award on Wednesday for his work during a stabbing.

In May, Lieutenant John Trimble responded to a call of a woman who had been stabbed several times.

The person accused of stabbing her was armed when he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened officers. After over an hour, Trimble was able to talk the man into leaving the house, resolving the situation peacefully.

Safe Streets Coalition organizers said Trimble is being recognized for his compassion, leadership, and patience in that situation.

“It made me proud,” Lt. Trimble said. “This award today kind of humbles me. To me it was just us doing our jobs. I give all of the officers on scene prior to me credit. They really handled everything flawlessly and I was able to kind of put the cap on it.”

Anyone can make a nomination for the Champion of Character Award and it is given out each month by the Safe Streets Coalition.