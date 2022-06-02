TOPEKA (KSNT) – Closing arguments are happening Thursday against a Topeka police officer who is accused of using excessive force against a man during a traffic stop in 2018.

Timothy Harris (KSNT Photo)

According to a lawsuit filed by Timothy Harris, Officer Christopher Janes approached Harris’ car on Jan. 23, 2018, and questioned him. Janes then handcuffed Harris without explanation and while Harris was on the ground, Janes reportedly punched him repeatedly and sprayed him with pepper spray.

Harris claims the officer broke his jaw during the arrest. The lawsuit claims the city of Topeka does not properly train its officers on the use of force, and de-escalation techniques.

In January of 2020, a federal appeals court said it did not have the jurisdiction to give Janes immunity after he was sued for excessive force. The police officer had asked for qualified immunity in the lawsuit. Qualified immunity gives government officials special protection.

The original arrest happened when Janes said Harris’s car was parked in the wrong direction on a street and arrested him, claiming there was an outstanding warrant in his name.

The video from the arrest was released by the city clerk in 2018.

