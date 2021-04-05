Topeka police on scene of 2 vehicle crash downtown

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are on scene investigating a crash in downtown Topeka early Monday morning.

Drivers in a silver car and red pickup truck crashed into each other around 12:45 a.m. at 10th and Clay, according to Topeka police. Officers have part of 10th street closed while they clear the scene as of 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers could not confirm if any victims went to the hospital, but Topeka Police Watch Commander said there were no life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories