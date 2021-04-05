Topeka police on scene of 2 vehicle crash downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are on scene investigating a crash in downtown Topeka early Monday morning.

Drivers in a silver car and red pickup truck crashed into each other around 12:45 a.m. at 10th and Clay, according to Topeka police. Officers have part of 10th street closed while they clear the scene as of 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers could not confirm if any victims went to the hospital, but Topeka Police Watch Commander said there were no life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.