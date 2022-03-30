TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police officers responded to an assault in the 1400 block of Southwest Byron in central Topeka Wednesday morning.

Shawnee County dispatchers told 27 News the call came in at 4:40 a.m. Police remain on scene investigating as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. The assault sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Topeka police watch commander. The lieutenant could not comment on the type of weapon involved in the assault.

27 News has a reporter heading to the scene for more information. This is a developing story.