One man hurt in southwest Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on scene of a shooting in southwest Topeka.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Southwest Indian Trail. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Topeka police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

