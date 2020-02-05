Topeka police on scene of shooting near downtown area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on the scene of a shooting incident late Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 11am near 1st and Madison. That’s just east of the downtown area near 1st and South Kansas Avenue.

A TPD shift commander tells KSNT News one person was injured, but the extent of injuries is not known. The Kansas Highway Patrol is also helping to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

