TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The Topeka Police Department has taped off a crime scene in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln. (KSNT Photo/Katie Garceran)

A KSNT reporter on the scene reported there was a large police presence in the area. The original call came in around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Topeka Police.

Authorities have blocked off S.W. Hampton Street between S.W. Lincoln Street and S.W. Buchanan Street in Central Topeka.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene. Kirk D. Thompson, Director of the KBI, is also at the scene.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.