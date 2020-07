TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on scene of a stabbing in southwest Topeka.

It was reported around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near a fireworks stand at Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 21st Street.

Topeka Dispatch told KSNT News a man was stabbed in the back. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is in custody, according to Topeka Dispatch.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.