Topeka Police put coronavirus prevention measures in place

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is putting enhanced safety measures in place in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The department said all officers are being told to wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer regularly, and wipe down patrol cars frequently. They are also going to have the Law Enforcement Center disinfected on a routine basis.

Officers are also instructed to limit handshaking and stay a safe distance away from people when possible. They will also be doing any necessary questioning outside when possible.

The Department has also canceled their explorer program, their ride along program, the Citizens Academy, and tours of the Law Enforcement Center.

“During this time of uncertainty, I want to assure our community that our commitment to protect and to serve will not change,” said Chief Bill Cochran. “By taking additional precautionary measures, we ensure our officers are staying healthy so they can continue to serve the citizens of Topeka.”