TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rash of car burglaries is the impetus for the Topeka Police Department to warn residents to lock their car doors and remove items that can be easily seen inside their vehicles.

The map provided by police shows a swarm of break-ins near SW Topeka Blvd., in North Central Topeka, and near SW Wannamaker and SW 10th Avenue.

A graphic provided by the Topeka Police Department shows car burglaries in March of this year, highlighting areas being hit and the time of day burglaries are happening. Saturdays and Sundays around 3:00 a.m. is a busy time for break-ins, according to police.