Topeka police release photo of wanted robbery suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police want the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon robbery.

They originally responded to an aggravated robbery around 3:15 p.m. at the Panaderia Monterrey Bakery at 3154 SE 6th Ave. Employees and witnesses told police that a man wearing a blue KC shirt pulled out a gun in the store and demanded money.

The suspect ran from the business after, and no one was hurt during the robbery. Police didn’t specify if he got away with any cash. They ask anyone who recognizes the man from these photos to call the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.