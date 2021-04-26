Topeka police release woman’s name in suspicious death

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are asking the public for help Monday as they look into what they call a woman’s suspicious death.

The woman was identified as Hester Workman, 46, of Topeka, and police consider her death suspicious. The Topeka Police Department responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday requesting medical help to the 2800 block of SW James.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman dead. They said the investigation is ongoing as they try to determine the circumstances around the death.

TPD asks anyone with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.