TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka law enforcement are honoring two officers who died 23 years ago.

The Topeka Police Department said on social media that it is remembering TPD officers Charles “Joey” Bohlender and Jeff Howey who died when their helicopter crashed while they were responding to a burglary on June 13, 2000.

Both officers were responding to a burglary alarm at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in west Topeka around midnight, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. As other officers were searching the building, Bohlender and Howey were circling above when their helicopter suddenly went into a spiral and crashed in a nearby field. The burglary alarm was later determined to be false.

The TPD said Bohlender was a nine-year veteran of the TPD and was survived by his wife and three children. Howey had served with the TPD for eight years and was survived by his wife and two daughters.