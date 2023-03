TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a call of a break-in Friday morning.

At 7:03 a.m. TPD responded to a report of an ATM break-in at 30th St. and California Ave.

Images provided courtesy of Cindy A. Rankin.

TPD is working with federal partners to investigate the incident, according to City of Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols. No arrests have been made.

Images provided courtesy of Cindy A. Rankin.

According to Shawnee County dispatch, the scene is still active.