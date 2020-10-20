Topeka police respond to early Tuesday morning gunfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 5900 block of 22nd Park early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning officers were dispatched to the area for a report of an aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

A man told police that an unknown person approached him and assaulted him.

When the victim got away he told police officers the suspect fired his gun once. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

