Topeka police respond to Thursday morning stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police and medical teams responded to a reported stabbing early Thursday morning near Washburn University.

Officers arrived at the 1400 Block of SW Byron Street around 6:35 a.m. to find one victim with an apparent stab wound, according to police.

Emergency Medical Response teams took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time, and ask anyone with information to contact the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or submit a tip here.