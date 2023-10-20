Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that a bicyclist, not a pedestrian, was hit in the crash.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The scene is clear after emergency workers responded to a bicyclist vs. vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT 27 News police were at the intersection of SE 25th Street and SE California Avenue regarding a vehicle hitting a bicyclist. This was first reported around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Police at the scene tells 27 News the bicyclist was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

More details will be added here as they become available.