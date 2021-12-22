Topeka police responding to domestic find arson in progress

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department responding to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of S.E. Minnesota Ave. Wednesday morning at 7:14 a.m. noticed smoke coming from the home.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the smell of smoke as officers continued to investigate the

domestic call, leading to police trying to find Rudz Descartes 31, of Topeka.

Nine minutes after the original call officers found Descartes near 28th and S.E. Adams. Police reported Descartes resisted arrest and “battered” a police officer while being taken into custody.

While there were no injuries as a result of this incident, Descartes was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of the following charges: