TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are heading to a reported robbery Tuesday morning at a central Topeka gas station.

Officers headed to Tony’s Quick Shop at 1107 SW 6th Ave. around 11:40 a.m., according to a Topeka police dispatcher. They said the officers arrived on scene a short while ago and are investigating now.

There is no word on injuries or a suspect description at this time. This is a developing story.