Topeka police say gunshot victims who came to Sonic shot accidentally

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said Thursday that two victims who drove to a local Sonic with gunshot wounds were shot accidentally.

The Topeka Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the incident, and everyone involved has been identified. Police originally responded Tuesday night to the Sonic after two people showed up with gunshot wounds.

The shooting did not occur at the restaurant, located at U.S. Highway 24 and Rochester Road. One of the victims was taken to the hospital.