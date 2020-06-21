Live Now
Topeka police search for suspect after chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are searching for a suspect after a car chase on Saturday night.

Officers said the chase started around 9 P.M. when they spotted a car that was connected to a previous aggravated assault. The chase stopped around 37th and Gage when the driver got out of the car and ran away.

Police set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for that person.

They said they don’t currently have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story and KSNT News has a crew at the scene. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

