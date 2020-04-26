Topeka Police search for suspect in drive-by shooting that hurt one man

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers said around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Southeast Pennsylvania Avenue. They found one man in his early 20s with a gunshot injury.

That man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses gave police a description of a person in a car who drove by and shot the man.

Officers found a car that matched that description in the 3400 block of Southwest Kirklawn Avenue. The car was empty and they are still searching for the suspect.

Police said they are interviewing several people, but no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that may help officers they ask that you email telltpd@topeka.org or

contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can

be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make

anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.