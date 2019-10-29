Topeka Police searching for escaped suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect that escaped custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Russell, 20, was last seen at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center and is wanted for aggravated escape from custody.

TPD said Russell was being interviewed at the Law Enforcement Center on a case that was unrelated to the one he was in custody for.

TPD said he is believed to have taken off his green Department of Corrections jumpsuit, so his current clothing is unknown.

Russell is 5’10” and weighs 210 pounds.

Do not try to apprehend him yourself. If you know of his location or see him, call 911. Anonymous tips can be left at Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.