TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for an armed robber Thursday morning who fled from a central Topeka Kwik Shop.

Officers went around 3:45 a.m. to the gas station at Southwest 17th Street and Topeka Boulevard. They learned a suspect tried to leave with store goods before the incident unfolded into an armed robbery.

The robber was last seen running north from the scene, according to Topeka police. They ask anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 785-368-9551.