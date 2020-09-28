Topeka police searching for person of interest in weekend homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said it’s needing the public’s help in finding a man they said is a person of interest in a weekend homicide.

TPD said they’re looking for Jason M. Thomas, 37, of Topeka.

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police went to the 300 block of Southwest Roosevelt Street on reports of shots fired. A Shawnee County dispatcher confirmed there was one person shot around 3 a.m. TPD identified the victim as Matthew Pressler, 35 of Topeka. He died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

TPD said if you see Thomas, call 911 right away and don’t try to apprehend him yourself.

You can report past sightings by emailing telltpd@topeka.org. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.