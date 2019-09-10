Topeka police searching for Valero gas station robber

The Valero gas station is the fourth store robbed at gunpoint in one week.

Topeka police are looking for a suspect in the fourth armed robbery in one week.

The Topeka Police Department released photos of a suspect who tried to rob a Valero gas station at 1161 SW Gage Blvd on Saturday. The robber can be seen wearing a white shirt, black hoodie, blue bandana, and holding a pistol.

Police didn’t specify if they left with cash, but said they may have escaped in a small silver passenger car.

Do you know who this is?



Info? Call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. pic.twitter.com/ukYuKatfkc — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) September 10, 2019

The newly announced Valero robbery marks five robberies in the past week in Topeka – four being armed – with others including:

Police ask anyone with information regarding the Valero or other robberies to call them at 785-368-9400, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.