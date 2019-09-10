Topeka police searching for Valero gas station robber

Topeka police are looking for a suspect in the fourth armed robbery in one week.
The Topeka Police Department released photos of a suspect who tried to rob a Valero gas station at 1161 SW Gage Blvd on Saturday. The robber can be seen wearing a white shirt, black hoodie, blue bandana, and holding a pistol.
Police didn’t specify if they left with cash, but said they may have escaped in a small silver passenger car.
The newly announced Valero robbery marks five robberies in the past week in Topeka – four being armed – with others including:
- A Sept. 4 unarmed robbery at a downtown U.S. Bank.
- A Sept. 6 armed robbery at a southeast Topeka Kwik Shop.
- A Sept. 8 armed robbery at a Dollar General store at 4500 SE California Ave.
- A Sept. 10 armed robbery at a Dollar General store at 2515 SE 6th Ave.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the Valero or other robberies to call them at 785-368-9400, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.