Topeka police searching home where man was shot earlier

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are searching a home Wednesday where they found a man shot in the foot earlier.

Officers originally went around 7 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Northeast Grattan Street, after a caller told dispatchers he had been shot. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. An ambulance took him to a local hospital for treatment, but the Topeka Police Department said his injury wasn’t life-threatening.

Four hours later, police are at the scene executing a search warrant in the home. TPD said its officers are trying to figure out how the man was shot, and by whom.