TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released the results of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Tuesday.

According to the TPD, 2022’s Click It or Ticket campaign, which operated from May 22 to June 4, sought to remind motorists and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences and/or fines that follow by not wearing a seat belt. Below are the statistics from the campaign: