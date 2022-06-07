TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released the results of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Tuesday.
According to the TPD, 2022’s Click It or Ticket campaign, which operated from May 22 to June 4, sought to remind motorists and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences and/or fines that follow by not wearing a seat belt. Below are the statistics from the campaign:
- 164 citizen contacts/car stops
- Three child seatbelt violations
- Three teen seatbelt violations
- 126 adult seatbelt violations
- Two DUIs
- One reckless driving violation
- Two red light violations
- One wrong way violation
- Five speeding violations
- 25 drivers license violations
- Three no insurance violations
- Nine tag violations
- One misdemeanor warrant
- Five equipment violations
- Two open container violations
- Two lane violations
- Two stop sign violations