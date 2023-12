UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man with dementia.

A Topeka police spokeswoman said the man was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. He was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt and a red ball cap.

Anyone with information about Deckard’s possible whereabouts is asked to call Shawnee County dispatch at 785-368-9551 and press 1.