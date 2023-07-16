TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for your help in the city’s latest killing.

They’re looking for 29 -year-old Alfred A. Smith in relation to a shooting that left one juvenile dead. Police say Smith was last seen in a turquoise Jeep SUV.

Police tell 27 News that officers were investigating at the Library Apartments in the 1000 block of Mulvane Friday evening after the child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound. The child was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to avoid contact with him and call 911. You can also share information by emailing telltpd@topeka.org or calling the Topeka Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 234-0007.