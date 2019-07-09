Topeka Police share safety advice after five dog attacks in two-week period

Topeka has seen five dog attacks in the last two weeks.

Two of those attacks happened just this past Sunday night.

KSNT News spoke to Topeka Police about the rise in attacks.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says it might have something to do with the July Fourth holiday.

“When fireworks are going off, animals are a little more anxious,” Beightel said. “They don’t know why the fireworks are going off or what’s causing that. It does cause some anxiety in certain animals and that is reflected off their behavior and outcome of sometimes biting people.”

If you do have a dog, there are a few things to remember to keep your neighbors and loved ones safe.

Beightel reminds dog owners to keep their dogs on their leashes, and to make sure their dog has the right type of leash for its size and breed.

It’s also a good idea to make sure your gated fence is locked. If your dog is a jumper, make sure your fence is high enough to keep them inside.

If you choose to tether your dog, you should let your dog roam around your yard for a sufficient period of time to let their energy out. With the summer temperatures, it’s also important to make sure your furry friends have plenty of water and food to keep their behavior regulated.