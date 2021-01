TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is taking no chances in advance of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns match-up on Sunday at Arrowhead.

Chief Wheeles has authorized his officers to wear Chiefs hats or stocking caps this year.

Remember when we shared this photo and then the @Chiefs won the Super Bowl?



Well, we’re manifesting some luck.



Chief Wheeles has authorized Chiefs hats and stocking caps to be worn again this year. #GoChiefs pic.twitter.com/D6D3sWtSCq — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) January 13, 2021

“Remember when we shared this photo and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?” the Topeka Police Department tweeted.

The Chiefs come into the game from a bye week and the Browns emerge from an unlikely win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.