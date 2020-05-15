Topeka police to begin city wide ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said it plans to aggressively enforce a new traffic “Click It or Ticket” campaign next week.

The campaign starts Monday and will go through the end of the month. During this time frame, people can expect to see an increased police presence in Topeka, according to TPD.

The Topeka Police Department will be joining law enforcement agencies from across the state in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2020 Kansas “Click It or Ticket” campaign.” The Topeka Police Department

The initiative is funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, and allows law enforcement to work around the clock.